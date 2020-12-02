Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has ended his campaign for president after his late bid failed to gain traction in the race.

Patrick was the last remaining African American candidate in a Democratic presidential field once defined by its diversity. Patrick's departure from the race leaves just one other candidate of color, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Samoan American.

Patrick launched his bid for president in mid-November but failed to register in polling and fundraising and never made it onto a presidential debate stage. Patrick had focused his campaign entirely on New Hampshire, hoping the familiarity of a neighboring state would help boost his chances in the race.

He's the third candidate to drop out of the race following the New Hampshire primary. Democrat Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet suspended their campaigns Tuesday night.

After dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary race, Andrew Yang said that he felt his message resonated but that voters wanted someone with a “different profile that they had felt a higher degree of familiarity with and security with.”

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet is an American businessman, lawyer and politician who has served as the senior United States Senator from Colorado since 2009.