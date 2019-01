Democratic lawmakers are vowing to investigate after a new report Thursday night said that President Donald Trump instructed his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about efforts to build a Trump Tower in Russia.

The report came two days after Trump's pick for attorney general indicated before the Senate that such an act could be obstruction of justice.

The report from BuzzFeed News cited two unnamed federal law enforcement officials. The report said Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, learned about Trump's order to Cohen through interviews with witnesses from the Trump Organization, internal company emails, text messages and other documents.

When Cohen was interviewed by Mueller's team, he acknowledged receiving instructions from Trump to lie that negotiations over the tower ended months earlier than they did, according to BuzzFeed.

The report also indicated Trump was in favor of a plan to personally visit Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin during the presidential campaign in order to move negotiations forward.

As of early Friday morning, no other major news outlets had independently verified the report.

Trump tweeted his response to the report Friday, saying Cohen was "lying to reduce his jail time!"

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly responded, according to a tweet from a Washington Post reporter, saying “If you believe Cohen I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge."

As the report stated, however, Mueller's team had learned of Trump's directive through other means before asking Cohen himself.

Cohen pleaded guilty in November of lying to Congress about the details of the Trump project in Moscow. Cohen told two congressional committees that the talks about the tower project ended in January 2016, a lie he said was an act of loyalty to Trump. In fact, the negotiations continued until June 2016, Cohen acknowledged.

Trump on the campaign trail dismissed claims that he had connections to the Kremlin. After Cohen's guilty plea, Trump told reporters there would have been nothing wrong if he did pursue to Moscow deal, but that he didn't because he was focused on the campaign.

Democratic members of Congress immediately responded to BuzzFeed's report. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said his committee will work to find out if the report is true.

"The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date,” Schiff tweeted.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., a member of the House Judiciary Committee concurred.

“Based on the Buzzfeed report and numerous other articles showing @realDonaldTrump committed Obstruction of Justice and other possible felonies, it is time for the House Judiciary Committee to start holding hearings to establish a record of whether @POTUS committed high crimes," Lieu tweeted.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called on Mueller to show members of Congress what he has on this particular aspect now -- before his final report is handed in.

"Listen, if Mueller does have multiple sources confirming Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress, then we need to know this ASAP. Mueller shouldn’t end his inquiry, but it’s about time for him to show Congress his cards before it’s too late for us to act," Murphy tweeted.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, went a step further, saying that if the story is true, then Trump should leave office.

“If the @Buzzfeed story is true, President Trump must resign or be impeached," Castro tweeted.

During his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr acknowledged that instructing someone to commit perjury would be obstruction of justice.

"If there was some reason to believe that the President tried to coach somebody not to testify or testify falsely, that could be obstruction of justice," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, asked Barr.

"Yes. Under that... under an obstruction statute. Yes," Barr responded.

Cohen is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in March for multiple crimes including the arrangement of paying hush money to conceal Trump's alleged sexual affairs.

He's also made plans to testify in open session to the House Oversight Committee on February 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.