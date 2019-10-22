National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, and the Drug Enforcement Administration has expanded the list of products accepted to include vaping products.

The DEA announced the expansion in a statement Tuesday. The organization said the decision to accept vaping devices and cartridges was due to concerns raised across the United States over illnesses and deaths caused by vaping, as well as high youth vaping rates.

"The DEA encourages individuals to help make the community safer by removing unwanted prescription medications from their homes. This semi-annual event is a chance to do that anonymously and safely. For the first time in the history of this program we will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges," DEA Special Agent in Charge Chris Nielsen. said in a statement. "The success of this initiative, which continues to grow, would not be possible without our local, state and federal partners."

Since its inception in 2010, National Prescription Drug Take Back day has encouraged citizens to turn in 469 tons of prescription drugs. The DEA will accept prescription drugs and vapes at any of its drop off locations. It cannot, however, accept vaping devices that contain lithium ion batteries.

Drop off locations can be found on takebackday.DEA.gov. Those interested in turning in prescription drugs or vapes can use their zip code to find the nearest location. Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and drop offs are completely anonymous.

