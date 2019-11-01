DAVIS, Calif. — Update 1:30 a.m.:

The suspect believed to be involved in the deadly shooting of a Davis police officer has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Not long after the shooting took place, investigators zeroed in on a house in the 500 block of E Street, where the suspect was believed to have holed up.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. Police have not said if that person was involved in the initial car crash or any other details about what led up to the shooting.

Update 12 a.m.:

The police officer involved in a shooting with a suspect in downtown Davis has passed away from her injuries, officials confirmed.

Davis police officials confirmed the sad news in a press conference just before midnight. The officer has been identified as 22-year-old Natalie Corona. The suspect is still at large.

An official said Corona completed the police academy in July 2018 and finished field training in December. She had only been out patrolling on her own for a few weeks, a police spokesperson said.

"Natalie was full of life and full of energy. She was an absolute pleasure to be around. She loved being around everyone in the department," said Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

Original:

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting with a Davis Police officer near downtown, Thursday night.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with an average build, a baseball cap, black jacket, blue or tan jeans and black tactical boots.

According to investigators, a female City of Davis Police officer was responding to a 3-car crash near 5th Street and D Street around 7 p.m. As she was investigating the wreck, shots were fired and the officer was struck.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was transported to UC Davis Hospital in serious condition.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the manhunt, including the Yolo and Solano County sheriff’s departments. The FBI and other federal agencies have also responded.

In a 10 p.m. press conference, investigators said they had a possible lead on the suspect but could not release any additional information “because of a tactical situation unfolding.”

Several roads have been blocked off while police search for the suspect. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who might have information regarding a suspect, to call 911 immediately.

Police have requested residents avoid downtown Davis until further notice.

ABC10’s Chris Thomas spoke with a UC Davis student who was sheltering in place. She spoke from a coffee shop that she said had locked their doors shortly after the incident started to unfold.

Officials with UC Davis lifted their shelter in place order around 11:20 p.m.

The Davis Joint Unified School District closed the district office, DSIS Davis School for Independent Study, Martin Luther King, Jr. High School, North Davis Elementary and Davis Senior High School.

According to a release issued by the DJUSD, “all school personnel, students and visiting public have evacuated the sites.” The buildings have all been closed for the night.

This is a developing story.