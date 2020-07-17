Border Patrol fires 4, suspends 38 for social media posts mocking migrants, congress members

Posts questioned controversial images of migrants and showed inappropriate doctored images of a congresswoman.

WASHINGTON — The Border Patrol’s parent agency has fired four employees and suspended 38 without pay for inappropriate social media activity.

The announcement comes one year after revelations of a secret Facebook group that mocked members of Congress and migrants.

Customs and Border Protection said another 33 employees were disciplined with reprimands or counseling. Of 138 cases investigated, 63 were found unsubstantiated.