SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's largest utility, PG&E, is again planning to cut power to its customers across the state, this time to over 940,000 of them.

The Public Safety Power Shutoffs [PSPS] are expected to impact millions across Northern California, in 36 counties including portions of Humboldt, the Sierra foothills, Western Sacramento Valley, North Bay, and across the greater Bay area, Monterey Bay and northern Central Coast on Saturday, Oct. 26. Customers in Kern County can expect power shutoffs on Sunday, Oct. 27.

PG&E is advising its customers that this round of shutoffs could last multiple days.

It's the third preventative shut-off in as many weeks amid concern that gusty winds could knock down power lines and spark fires.

Winds picking up Saturday night could gust to more than 85 mph (137 kph) and make conditions extremely difficult for firefighters trying to tame a huge blaze in wine country.

PG&E is rolling out its power shutoffs in six phases, the first beginning around 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, to customers in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba counties.

Phase two should begin around 4 p.m. Saturday for customers in Lake, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

Phase three, four and five should begin around 5 p.m. Saturday for customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus, Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne, and Humboldt, Mendocino (north) and Trinity counties.

Phase six for Kern County should take place around 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

