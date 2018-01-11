JAKARTA, Indonesia — Navy divers interviewed on Indonesian television say they've recovered the crashed Lion Air jet's flight recorder from the sea floor.

TV stations on Thursday showed images of the device which was transferred from an inflatable vessel to a ship in a large white container.

Two navy divers described finding the device and bringing it to the surface. One said the fuselage of the plane was also seen.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

PHOTOS: Lion Air flight crashes off Jakarta, Indonesia

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.