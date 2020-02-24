Advocates say new guidelines that disqualify more people from green cards if they use government benefits is prompting droves of immigrants to drop government social services.

That even includes citizens and legal residents who may be entitled to the benefits but fear they will be kicked out of the U.S.

Advocates are scrambling to find other options to fill the needs of a traditionally low-income population.

They predict that the Trump administration guidelines taking effect Monday will result in extreme hardship for many.

The government says the rule will help make immigrants more self-sufficient and protect American taxpayers.

FILE - In this April 17, 2019, file photo Antonio Velasquez, center, a pastor and director of the Maya Chapin soccer league, gives referees their game assignments in Phoenix. Velasquez says before the Trump administration announced a crackdown on immigrants using government social services, people lined up before sunrise outside a state office in his neighborhood to sign up for food stamps and Medicaid. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

