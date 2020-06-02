MAINE, USA — Colby College has reportedly rented out a number of rooms at a local hotel and moved a number of students there reportedly as a precaution against the coronavirus, a source told NEWS CENTER Maine on Thursday.

In an email sent out to Colby students on Saturday, Dean Karlene A.P. Burrell-McRae wrote, "any member of our community who was in China in January is required to stay in isolation until the 14-day incubation period has concluded. Students will be provided with accommodations, meals, and support."

"Colby College is not aware of any cases of the Coronavirus in the Colby community or anywhere in Maine," Director of Media Relations at Colby, George T. Sopko said in a statement Thursday.

"None of the individuals in isolation have any symptoms of the virus, and they are being monitored per CDC guidelines. They were isolated based on public health guidance for those returning from mainland China and out of an abundance of caution for the safety and wellbeing of the Colby and local communities."

"Colby is offering a high level of support for anyone who is impacted, including allowing students to continue their coursework without interruption."

The Maine Center for Disease Control said the college did not contact its office before moving students to the hotel.

"Colby made this decision all on their own," spokesman Robert Long said. "They contacted the CDC to seek guidance after they already had people at the hotel."

In addition, no one in Maine had been identified by the U.S. Center for Disease Control as a "person under investigation."

According to the US CDC, as of midday Thursday, 12 people in seven states have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

COLBY LETTER TO COLBY COMMUNITY

