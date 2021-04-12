Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing

Attorney Debra Katz says she notified CNN of the claims on Wednesday.

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — A new allegation of sexual harassment against Chris Cuomo emerged just days before CNN announced it was firing the anchor amid an investigation into work he did defending his brother from similar harassment allegations.

CNN suspended Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.