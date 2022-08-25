Chick-fil-A's grilled nuggets, fillets contain a dairy allergen

The company quickly reflected this change on its website, highlighting that the grilled chicken nugget and grilled fillets contain a dairy allergen.

WASHINGTON — Chick-fil-A's grilled nuggets and grilled fillets contain a dairy allergen due to a accidental contamination from the chain's supplier, according to the fast-food restaurant.

"We are actively working with the supplier so this doesn’t happen again and to ensure the allergen is removed," the company said in a statement. "We understand and take seriously the trust our guests place in us to make sure their food is how they expect it, and we apologize for this situation. Our priority is that our impacted guests can enjoy these products again soon."

The Atlanta-based chain's supplier had notified the restaurant of the accidental contamination in the grilled nuggets and fillets recipes. Chick-fil-A said it "took immediate steps to notify guests of this temporary issue."

A division of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America called Kids With Food Allergies noticed the change of the restaurant's menu items and posted it to Facebook.

