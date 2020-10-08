Shots fired as Chicago crowds clash with police

Local reports said there was 'widespread looting and property damage' as unrest spread overnight in the city's downtown.

Hundreds of people smashed windows, reports of looting at stores spread and clashes with police were reported early Monday in Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district, along with other parts of the city's downtown.

At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire, police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. No officers were reported injured in the shooting.

Local reports said that there was "widespread looting and property damage."

It wasn't immediately clear what exactly led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area. Hours earlier, dozens of people faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Asked for updates on the situation, Ahern told The Associated Press in an email that police planned to hold a news conference Monday morning.

Police involved shooting Michigan and Lake. Shots fired at police who returned fire. No officers injured. Unknown at this time if offenders were shot. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/scVQVmT7YG — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 10, 2020

Along the Magnificent Mile area of the city, people were seen going in and out of stores carrying shopping bags full of merchandise as well as at a bank, the Chicago Tribune reported. As the crowd grew, vehicles dropped off more people in the area.

One officer was seen slumped against a building, several arrests were made and a rock was thrown at a police vehicle, the newspaper said. Police worked early Monday to disperse the crowds.

In the earlier shooting in Englewood, police said in a statement that they responded at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a call of a person with a gun, and tried to confront someone matching his description in an alley. He fled from officers on foot and shot at officers, according to police.

Officers returned fire, wounding him, and a gun was recovered, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and three officers involved were also taken to a hospital for observation, according to a statement.