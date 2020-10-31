x
'Chappelle's Show' coming to Netflix, HBO Max

The show has aired in reruns for 15 years on Comedy Central following its short, yet significant run.

"Chappelle's Show," the sketch comedy program starring Dave Chappelle that led to a cult-like following, is coming to Netflix and HBO Max starting Sunday.

"The best news you've heard all year: Chappelle's Show is coming to Netflix US,'" the streaming service tweeted Friday.

The show aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006 before Chappelle abruptly walked away. It has aired in reruns since then.

People reports this is the first time the show will be available on a streaming service.

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The news comes a day after Netflix announced it was increasing the monthly subscription price for its top-tier plans.

People reports the deal with HBO Max will also bring Comedy Central series "Reno 911!," "Key & Peele" and "Inside Amy Schumer."

