Federal health officials have announced the first case of person-to-person transmission of Wuhan Coronavirus in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Health said Thursday that the new case involves the husband of a Chicago resident who had been diagnosed with the new China coronavirus last week.

The wife, a Chicago woman in her 60s, had recently returned from Wuhan and remains in isolation at the hospital. She was the second person in the U.S. with a confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus.

Health officials stressed that these two individuals were husband and wife and had close contact with each other while the woman was symptomatic.

They added that the virus is not spreading widely across the community and the immediate risk to the American public remains low.

Thursday's announcement marks the sixth confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S.

The Illinois Department of Health said they are monitoring 21 people for possible cases of the virus.