Professional burnout is being recognized as a medical condition for the first time by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The latest version of the organization's handbook, the Internal Classification of Diseases (ICD), describes 'burn-out' as a syndrome "resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."

A spokesman for the WHO told reporters "it's the first time" professional burnout has been recognized as a condition by the organization, according to an AFP report. It's included in a section about problems associated with employment or unemployment.

According to the WHO's classification, burnout has three aspects:

1. Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

2. Increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job

3. Reduced professional efficacy

The WHO noted that burn-out refers "specifically to phenomena in the occupational context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life."

The new classification of diseases, ICD-11, was published last year and approved over the weekend by the WHO member states at the annual World Health Assembly. It will officially take effect on January 1, 2022.

"ICD is the foundation for the identification of health trends and statistics globally, and the international standard for reporting diseases and health conditions," the WHO said in a statement.

The new register will also no longer describe being transgender as a mental disorder, while video game addition or "gaming disorder" was added to the list of modern diseases.