British protesters dump statue of slave trader into harbor

Demonstrators attached ropes to the statue before pulling it down.
Credit: AP
Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England, Sunday June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

BRISTOL, UK — Anti-racism protesters in southwestern England have pulled down the statue of a slave trader and then dumped it into a harbor.

The toppling of Edward Colston's statue was greeted with joyous scenes Sunday.

Demonstrators attached ropes to the statue before pulling it down.

Footage of the moments after the statue crashed to the ground saw hundreds, if not thousands, of local residents in ecstasy.

The statue was then rolled into the nearby Bristol Harbor.

Police said officers have launched an investigation and are looking for those who “committed an act of criminal damage.”  

