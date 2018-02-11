If you thought you cried a lot during "Toy Story 3," just wait. Tom Hanks, recalling his experience recording the final scene of "Toy Story 4," says you're in for another doozy.

"When I realized what they were going for, I realized, 'Oh, this is a moment in history,' " Hanks said on BBC's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. "The emotional range of the movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting."

Back in April, Pixar announced that "Toy Story 4" would hit theaters June 21, 2019. The previous installment, released in 2010, saw Woody (Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) in a rut when Andy goes off to college.

We can't help but start speculating: Will Andy have kids of his own to play with toys this time around?

"Here's the thing about those geniuses that are there at Pixar and everybody who has ever been involved in any of the 'Toy Story' things: they invented something there," Hanks added. "It is a very, very, very special collection of movies that have been put together that, I think, hits each one of us in a completely individual way."

Tim Allen previously agreed with Hanks' sentiments. In an interview with ET Canada in September, he applauded the movie, calling it an "incredibly great story."

"It is so emotional; it's so funny; it's so big. The idea they've come up with, I'm startled," he continued. "('Toy Story 3') was, I thought, amazing. This, I couldn't even get through the last scene. They've got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM