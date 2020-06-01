You might have missed it, but Brad Pitt made a quip about a key scene in the 1997 film "Titanic" when thanking his recent co-star Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes Sunday.

Pitt was accepting the award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," when he praised DiCaprio along with telling a little joke.

"He's an all-star, he's a gent and I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you. Still, I would've shared the raft," Pitt said.

He was referencing the scene near the end of "Titanic" in which DiCaprio's Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet's Rose DeWitt Bukater are trying to survive the frigid waters of the Atlantic after the mighty ship went down. Both were trying to get onto a wooden door from the ship to stay out of the water, but only Rose was able to stay on. Jack remained in the water, succumbed to the cold and perished.

Mythbusters determined a few years ago that both Rose and Jack could have fit on the door and potentially survived,

The joke got a lot of love on social media.

Pitt also explained why his parents weren't there to watch him accept his award.

"I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't, because anyone I stand next to they say I'm dating. It'd just be awkward," he said.

Pitt wrapped up his speech with a message to everyone.

"Hey, if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it."