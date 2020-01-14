Sen. Cory Booker says he's not making any immediate endorsement for president now that he's dropped out of the race for the Democratic Party's nomination.

He says he's going to focus on his Senate reelection in New Jersey. Booker told CBS on Tuesday he eventually might endorse someone in the still-crowded White House field before the party's nominating convention this summer.

Booker says for now he's going to “take a breather" and turn his attentions to President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and his own Senate reelection campaign this year.

Booker ended his White House campaign on Monday, one day before the seventh Democratic debate, which he did not qualify for. Booker joined author Marianne Williamson and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro as candidates who have also dropped out of the race this month.

The 50-year-old has served the U.S. Senate since 2013. Before that, he served two terms as the mayor of Newark, NJ. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science and a masters degree in sociology from Stanford University. He was also an Oxford University Rhodes scholar and attended Yale Law School.