Fans did a double take Wednesday as word of the cringe-worthy name change hit the music press.

The popular melodic rap group known as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have apparently changed their name to "Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony," as part of a marketing ploy for the popular casual dining restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings.

Whatever you think about the idea of boneless buffalo wings, there's no doubt that money can make even a legendary hip hop group do some interesting things.

Wish Bone, left, and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony seen at 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards at the KeyBank State Theatre on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP)

As part of the campaign, Seth Freeman, the CMO of Buffalo Wild Wings is even playing along, quoted in Rolling Stone saying, "These boneless wings are so good, what if they made Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have an identity crisis.”

In a video released by the restaurant, the group is portrayed as going through that identity crisis in a clip reminiscent of the show "VH1 Behind the Music," struggling over the decision to change their name.

"A new love for boneless wings led to a new name," the narrator is heard saying.

One of the group's members, always known as "Krayzie Bone" now says "we need to be known as "Boneless Thugs now." His name on the screen says "Krayzie Boneless."

Later in the clip, group member "Layzie Bone" refuses to go along with the plan... apparently not as into boneless wings as the others.

Merchandise is even being sold on a website created for the campaign, with the name "Boneless Thugs" embroidered and plastered on t-shirts and hats.

It's not the first time Bone Thugs-N-Harmony changed their name. The group, who first joined together to create their melodic rap style in junior high school in Cleveland, were originally known as The Band Aid Boys.

As Vice reports, these sometimes cringe-worthy ad campaigns that involve brief moniker switch-ups for popular brands and groups have been around for a bit. Remember when IHOP became IHOB for a short time?