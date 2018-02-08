The sky used to be blue here. Now, layers of fumes suck color out of July air. They feed into a heavy plume, one whose memory will overshadow the areas surrounding Redding, California, long after the smoke fades.

Follow the highway for a while, and you’ll find the path of the grass fire that spread more than 100,000 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and killed at least six people.

It began with a flat tire, officials say, with a rim-riding trailer scraping the road and summoning sparks by Carr Powerhouse Road near Whiskeytown Lake. Contagious in the hot, dry brush, it grew.

From there, the blaze snaked west to east along Highway 299. From mining towns to half-million-dollar homes, the Carr Fire conjured waves and tornadoes of flames, painting a wake of devastation in black embers and white ash.

Along every mile, from the west edge of Whiskeytown Lake to the outskirts of Redding, it caught the vulnerable by surprise.

After the fire started

It’s Monday morning in French Gulch.

Drive for about three miles north off the highway and you’ll find downtown. You just passed it. Turn around. You just passed it again.

Mark Porter, 37, stood up on his jeep to catch the plume of smoke forming on the hill.

Amber Sandhu/Record Searchlight

Tall trees spill shade over the lone hotel, an aging saloon-style icon with grayed wood poking through faded white paint. Descendants of the town's founders are perched out front drinking liquor out of plastic cups. Nearly all the houses dotting Main St. are made of wood. These people are isolated, and they like it that way.

Settlers saw gold in these hills. But now, in the trailer park south of downtown, Mark Porter sees orange fire falling down the ridge. It’s about 4 p.m. now, about three hours after the Carr Fire started.

Smoke isn’t enough to scare all 346 people out of this old mining town. Two days earlier, they had a fire north of town, one that locals are convinced was started by Mexican marijuana farmers hidden in the hills. But this one is different. A sustained whoosh of wind bellows through the mobile home Porter shares with his retired mother, Jeanne Smith. Porter hasn’t felt that before, like there’s a helicopter hovering over his mobile home. This fire is making its own wind.

He can see the flames reach the fence 20 feet from their trailer, and his mind begins bouncing, as he thinks about the best way to leave. Should the windows be opened or closed? The door locked or unlocked? What helps the firefighters and hurts the fire?

His mother is yelling at him to get the albums. There are about 15 binders filled with 20 years of work on her family’s genealogy. They hold pictures from the 1800s and stories told by family members now dead.

Porter curses: “F*** the albums. We’re gonna die.”

Minutes later, he’s carrying the albums into their teal Jeep Wrangler as firefighters wait for them to evacuate. Smith, 69, struggles to climb into the Jeep. The firefighter grabs her legs, lifts and crams her into the front seat. After nine speed bumps, they’re out. In a few hours, they’ll sneak back in while the fire rages. They’ve made up their minds. Without power, they’ll learn to make chicken noodle soup on a barbecue and consider keeping their food cold in the nearby creek.

Within hours, the fire spreads from 350 acres to 1,500.

PHOTOS: Carr Fire devastates Redding, California

After the fire jumped the river

It’s Tuesday south of French Gulch. Authorities are already treating the fire like it has potential to become disastrous, according to French Gulch firefighter Michael Steineke. A vast, northwest portion of Whiskeytown National Recreation Area is shut down as Cal Fire looks to chop the legs off the blaze. By Wednesday, the fire is 4,500 acres. Many in Redding are waking up to ashes on their windshield and a campfire smell. In the afternoon, many drive to ledges to get a view of the blooming clouds over Whiskeytown. It’s always pretty, even when it burns.

It’s Thursday morning outside Redding and things are starting to change.

After three days of torching outlying terrain, the fire makes its big move. It just jumped west to east over the Sacramento River. The smoke that people joked about yesterday fills their lungs with the remnants of 20,000 acres and the vapor reddens their eyes. Hours earlier, the public works employees manning the Keswick Dam roadblock lounged under a tailgate tent watching the smoke like everyone else. Now they’re urgent and outlined by an orange, hazy glow, making pushing gestures and projecting their voices at about 20 cars of onlookers packed in a skinny two-lane street.

​​​​Follow that road about a mile east toward Redding, there’s a neighborhood about to be evacuated. This information is unknown to 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe, who’s raising two great-grandchildren, 5-year-old Emily and 4-year-old James. Bledsoe’s husband, Ed, leaves to get supplies in case the family is ordered to leave.

A burnt out boat sits at a marina on Whiskeytown Lake after damage from the Carr fire near Redding, California, on July 30, 2018.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

As the husband returns, James tells him over the phone that the fire is at their house. A dispatcher announces on the police scanner that a woman and her two children are asking to be rescued. The danger is already there. This is a problem officials can’t solve. Ed Bledsoe told reporters his wife wrapped herself and her two great-grandchildren in wet blankets by the bed. That's where they found the bodies. He didn’t plan to outlive them. The fire followed its path toward Redding.

After the fire crossed into Redding

It’s Thursday night in Redding. The campfire smell has become molten metal and plastic. The smoke is worse. Sirens blare. Traffic crawls as people panic. They're trying to get out.

Ferrero Way has already been evacuated, but Shane Kaylor hasn’t left. The 24-year-old who works at Outback Steakhouse is about to fight his first fire. Kaylor and his father, John, are in their home when walls of flames arrive at their Sunset West neighborhood, where the houses are pricey. John Kaylor is a former firefighter who sells emergency supplies, and he has a firehose on his property.

John Kaylor can’t do it all. His shoulder is still damaged from a 1990s fire. He’ll have to take turns spraying the hose with his son.

“Don’t leave my side and do what I tell you,” he commands.

He has to train him in 10 minutes. It will be nearly an hour before fire engines arrive.

In 10-minute shifts, the Kaylors alternate working the firehose, washing streaks of livid heat off their neighbors’ homes and fences. It’s working. They want to save the street next door, but the hose is too short.

When his neighbors are let back into their neighborhood after evacuations are lifted, they’ll see six houses standing parallel to four hot heaps of bricks and ash.

After the fire stopped moving east

It’s Sunday afternoon in Redding, and Dan Mansfield is doing something illegal. He’s trying to sneak around a roadblock and into an evacuation zone — into his Lower Springs neighborhood to see if his house is still standing.

Dan Mansfield, owner of Old West Gun & Loan Co. in Redding, looks at photos of his Lower Springs home on the cell phone of a California Highway Patrol officer.

Matt Brannon

He doesn’t need to fear the fire now. The scale may have grown to 80,000 acres, but the Carr Fire is sliding south and rising north, not pushing east against his property anymore.

He’s determined to see this house because he needs to know what he has left. He had already lost one home, a three-story Victorian farmhouse he built for his family when his hair wasn't quite as gray, to the Carr Fire. And that house had fireproof shingles and cement siding. Now it was nothing but a fireplace. He learned his daughter’s house nearby burned down, too.

He pedals through charred hills looking for the back way in, armed with green sprinklers strapped to his bike seat in case the fight for his home isn’t over.

The California Highway Patrol officer who catches him has been looking for looters. But it’s clear Mansfield didn’t ride his bike out here to leave with a TV. Sympathetic, the officer offers to check on his house for him. Maybe she’ll find his gray German Shepard, Shasta, too. He hasn't seen her in days.

For the next 15 minutes, Mansfield waits under a surviving tree to find out if he’s homeless.

When the officer returns, she takes out her cell phone and starts swiping through photos. She couldn’t find his dog. His next-door neighbor’s house is gone. But Mansfield’s is there. He says he’s leaving to have a beer, maybe more than one.

Map of structures destroyed by the Carr Fire.

USA Today Graphics

Maybe, he’ll find a woman from his neighborhood sitting at the bar at Maxwell’s Eatery, one of only a handful of restaurants open late in downtown Redding.

With black shoulder length hair, she’s drinking an Omission IPA by herself in a bitter moment. A cozy, quiet bar lined with wood is giving her comfort. She’s looking down at her bottle. If she looks ahead, she’ll see the mirror on the other side of the bar.

Her house, near Mansfield’s, wasn’t lucky like his. It's one of the more than 1,000 buildings the Carr Fire burned down. All that stands is a smiling, bronze Buddha figure in front of a ghost of a home. She says it symbolizes rebirth. That’s as optimistic as things will get, but it’s optimistic enough for now.

