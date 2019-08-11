The reboot of "Beverly Hills 90210" will be a short one. Fox reportedly confirmed Thursday that the revival of the 1990s series has been canceled after one season.

"BH 90210" followed seven of the cast members playing "heightened" versions of themselves. The plot centered around the cast of Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering as they struggled to reboot the show.

USA TODAY reports ratings for the summer premiere were high, likely due to curiosity. But interest faded for the six-episode series.

RELATED: The late Luke Perry's 'Riverdale' character dies a hero in season 4 premiere

RELATED: Check out the new 'BH90210' opening credits

Along the way, viewers followed the made-up "real" lives of the cast including:

Carteris exploring her sexuality

Doherty as a protector of animals living in the great outdoors who is pulled back into the fray

Garth dealing with divorce and a teenage daughter who is a budding actress

Priestley, a director, struggling with infidelity by his wife, and with his own infidelity as he reunites with Garth

Green struggling with having a more famous spouse and learning about the son he never knew

Spelling trying to pay the bills after she and her husband lose their reality show

Ziering also struggling with his marriage before entering a relationship with a writer (who he learns in the finale is the daughter of someone he used to date, played by Denise Richards)

Fellow 90210 alum Luke Perry was not involved in the show. It's not clear if he was going to have a role before his death from a stroke in March. The first episode took a couple of moments to pay homage to Perry.