Thousands of infant inclined sleeper accessories included in two specific brands of bassinets are being recalled because of concerns that children could roll over, leading to suffocation.

The products are the Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and the Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers. However, only the incline sleeper accessory that comes with these are being recalled, not the entire product.

About 51,000 units are involved in the recall.

While there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities from these products, the company says it is initiating the recall due to reports of infant fatalities from similar products.

The Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper has model numbers starting with KB063. The Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper has model numbers starting with KB061. Model numbers are located on the metal bar between the bassinets’ legs.

Again, the inclined sleeper accessories are the only portion of the products that are being recalled. The rest of the bassinet is not under recall.

Recalled inclined sleeper accessory found in Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper

Kolcraft

Customers are urged to stop using the incline accessory immediately and contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on its website or a $20 refund.

Kolcraft can be contacted at 800-453-7673 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. eastern time and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. eastern time. You can also email customerservice@kolcraft.com, or online at the company's recall contact page.