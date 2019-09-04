Which hero will not survive "Avengers: Endgame" on April 26? Close watchers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are already expecting at least one of the original Avengers -- maybe more -- will die in the finale.

Betting sites are putting out their odds. Bovada has a number of prop bets not only on who will be a goner, but how much money the film will make.

It's important to remember that a number with a negative sign in front of it means this is the favorite -- the outcome the casino thinks is most likely to happen. Think of it like going to the doctor's office. If you test negative, it's usually a good thing.

Do you think "Avengers: Endgame" will make over or under $257,698,183 in the U.S. and Canada on its opening weekend? As of April 9:

Over: -750 | Under: +415

RELATED: Earn $1,000 by binge watching all 20 Marvel movies

RELATED: AMC hosting 59-hour Marvel marathon for 'Avengers: Endgame'

Worldwide gross for "Endgame" is $2.0484 billion

Over: +200 | Under: -150

How will it be rated on RottenTomatoes.com? The over-under is 85%.

Over: -135 | Under: -105

Will Captain America die? As of April 2:

Yes: +145 | No: -190

What about Thor?

Yes: +155 | No: -220

What about Iron Man?

Yes: -220 | No: +155

RELATED: How to watch all the Marvel films online before 'Endgame'

RELATED: App promises best 'pee times' for 3-hour 'Avengers: Endgame'

But which original Avenger dies first? According to BetOnline as of April 3, Captain America is at +100 followed by Iron Man (+150), Thor (+700), Hulk and Hawkeye (+900) and Black Widow (+1200). Scarlett Johansson is getting her own Black Widow movie, after all.

One more bet to look at -- who is the one to kill Thanos? A theory going around is that it could be someone you least expect -- Ant-Man. That theory doesn't seem to be popular at Bovada, which is listing it as +300 that Ant-Man kills Thanos and -500 that he doesn't.