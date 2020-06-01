The official posters are out for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The 20 posters have been created by 19 artists in fields ranging from painting, graphic design and photography.

Calligraphy and Japanese manga are also represented. Manga is the Japanese art of comics and cartooning. Many of the posters feature avant-garde images.

RELATED: Russia confirms it will appeal 4-year Olympic ban

RELATED: Tokyo gives in: Olympic marathons will head north

A poster created by artist Shoko Kanazawa, one of 20 posters officially selected for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, is on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The official posters are out for this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The 20 posters have been created by 19 artists in fields ranging from painting, graphic design, and photography. Calligraphy and Japanese manga are also represented. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

They were first displayed at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. The Olympic posters are a tradition and many previous posters have become collector's items. The Olympics open on July 24 and are followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.