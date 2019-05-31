VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 4:30 p.m., June 1

An official with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives says investigators have identified two .45 caliber pistols used in the shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building that killed 12.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday afternoon, ATF regional special agent Ashan Benedict says all indications are that the guns were bought legally. He says one gun was bought in 2016 and the other was bought last year.

Benedict says two other weapons were found at the gunman's home.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the victims.

Trump said in a statement released by the White House on Saturday that he was ordering the action as a "mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence" on Friday.

Three victims who survived the shooting remain hospitalized with serious injuries at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Martin O'Grady told a news conference Saturday that one patient had just gotten out of surgery and another patient faced repeated operations for wounds inflicted when a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

O'Grady is head of the hospital trauma unit. He said two of the patients being treated at the hospital had sustained "significant" injuries but were expected to survive. He described a third patient's injuries as "devastating." He would not elaborate due to health care privacy laws.

Authorities said earlier that a fourth patient was receiving treatment at a hospital in Norfolk.

11:44 a.m., June 1

Gov. Ralph Northam attended and spoke at a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning.

"We all experienced a horrific tragedy yesterday afternoon. Twelve precious lives they came to work yesterday morning to serve this great city of Virginia Beach, thinking they would go home and start their weekend and be with their families," Northam said.

"And that didn't happen for them. And we must remember they all had families they all had loved ones, they were parents, they were daughters, sisters, brothers — and now there's a void in their families."

The Norfolk FBI is asking the public for information about the shooting.

8:30 a.m., June 1

All but one of the 12 victims were employees for the city of Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen at a Saturday morning press conference.

The victims:

Laquita C. Brown: Public Works employee - 4 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Chesapeake





Public Works employee - 4 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Chesapeake Tara Welch Gallagher: Public Works employee - 6 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach





Public Works employee - 6 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach Mary Louise Gayle: Public Works employee - 24 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach





Public Works employee - 24 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach Alexander Mikhail Gusev: Public Works employee - 9 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach





Public Works employee - 9 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach Katherine A. Nixon: Public Utilities employee - 10 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach





Public Utilities employee - 10 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach Richard H. Nettleton: Public Utilities employee - 28 years, Engineer, Norfolk





Public Utilities employee - 28 years, Engineer, Norfolk Christopher Kelly Rapp: Public Works employee - 11 months, Engineer, Powhatan





Public Works employee - 11 months, Engineer, Powhatan Ryan Keith Cox: Public Utilities employee - 12.5 years, Account Clerk, Virginia Beach





Public Utilities employee - 12.5 years, Account Clerk, Virginia Beach Joshua A. Hardy: Public Utilities employee, 4.5 years, Engineering Technician, Virginia Beach





Public Utilities employee, 4.5 years, Engineering Technician, Virginia Beach Robert "Bobby" Williams: Public Utilities employee, 41 years, Special Projects Coordinator, Chesapeake





Public Utilities employee, 41 years, Special Projects Coordinator, Chesapeake Michelle "Missy" Langer: Public Utilities employee, 12 years, Administrative Assistant, Virginia Beach





Public Utilities employee, 12 years, Administrative Assistant, Virginia Beach Herbert "Bert" Snelling: Contractor, Virginia Beach

PHOTOS: Virginia Beach shooting victims Cox was an employee for the city for 12.5 years. He was an account clerk in Public Utilities. Nettleton worked for the city for 28 years as an Engineer in Public Utilities. Hardy was an Engineering Technician in Public Utilities for 4.5 years. Nixon was an Engineer in Public Utilities for 10 years. Williams was a special projects coordinator in public utilities for 41 years. Gallagher was an engineer in Public Works for six years. Snelling was a contractor, who was in the building to get a permit the day of the attack. Gayle was a right-of-way agent in public works for 24 years. Gusev worked as a right-of-way agent in public works for 9 years. Langer worked as an administrative assistant in public utilities for 12 years. Christopher was an engineer in public works. He had been only been an employee with the city for 11 months. Brown was a right-of-way agent in public works for 4.5 years.

2:16 a.m., June 1

ABC News said two law enforcement officials who'd been briefed on the investigation said DeWayne Craddock recently was fired from his position as a city employee.

----------

Virginia Beach Police say 12 people are dead following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The suspected shooter is also dead following a shootout with police.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said the suspect was a current, longtime employee of Virginia Beach Public Utilities who opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

RELATED: Witnesses recall moments of deadly shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center

Chief Cervera initially said there were 11 victims killed total, in addition to the suspected gunman who was killed by police in a shootout. In a later update, Cervera confirmed a 12th victim had died while being taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Officer saved by bulletproof vest after being shot by Virginia Beach gunman

The police chief did not identify the suspect, but two law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News that DeWayne Craddock, 40, is the alleged suspect in the shooting.

Cervera said the gunman used .45-caliber handgun with a suppressor.

Cervera added that a long gun battle erupted between the shooter and four police officers.

According to Dale Gauding, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, three patients are in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, two being in critical condition and one in fair condition.

Gauding said Sentara Virginia Beach General first received five patients, but two have died.

One patient at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition. That patient first went to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital near the city complex, but was later picked up by Sentara Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the regional Level I trauma center.

One other patient arrived at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on their own and has since been released.

RELATED: Vigils planned following Virginia Beach municipal center shooting

At a news conference, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer described it as "the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach."

Municipal Center, Building 2 holds several city governmental operations, including public works, public utilities, and planning departments. It is adjacent to City Hall.

The victims were found across three floors of the building, with one victim shot in a car outside the building.

In a statement, Governor Ralph Northam called it "a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are devastated by the tragic shooting in Virginia Beach. I am in Virginia Beach with law enforcement authorities and Mayor Dyer, where I am monitoring the situation and offer the state’s full support."

Northam also said, “My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy.

"This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation. My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families."

Families and loved ones of employees at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center who are not hearing anything can go to Princess Anne Middle School at 2323 Holland Road.

RELATED: #LoveForVB: The community reacts and mourns following Virginia Beach shooting

Megan Banton, an administrative assistant who works in the building where the shooting happened, said she heard gunshots, called 911 and barricaded a door.

"We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe," she said. "We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn't real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots."

RELATED: Politicians call for action following Virginia Beach mass shooting

She said she texted her mom, telling her that there was an active shooter in the building and she and others were waiting for police. Banton works in an office of about 20 people that is part of the public works department.

"Thank God my baby is OK," Banton's mother, Dana Showers, said.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirms the bureau is assisting Virginia Beach Police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.