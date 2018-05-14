We're about to have a close encounter of a rocky kind, but don't worry, the Earth is safe.

An asteroid that's supposed to be longer than a football field is expected to whiz by Earth May 15. Newsweek says the asteroid will be the size of the Statue of Liberty.

NASA says it'll be the closest asteroid of its size in nearly 300 years.

It's not our first encounter with the asteroid, known as 2010 WC9. Scientists lost the asteroid back in 2010 when it became too faint for telescopes to pick up.

You won't be able to see the asteroid with the naked eye, but a telescope pointed in the right place at the right time will show a bright light moving across the sky.

