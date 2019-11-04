Snohomish County detectives arrested a 77-year-old Edmonds man they believe is responsible for the murder of Jody Loomis in 1972.

Terrence Miller was arrested Wednesday morning at his home and has been charged with 1st degree premeditated murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.

"It’s exciting for us to have this opportunity and ability to solve cases and resolve questions that have been around for a long time," said Robert Palmer, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigations commander.

WATCH: Detectives announce arrest in 1972 cold case

Loomis, 20, died en route to the hospital after being shot in the head in a wooded area in Mill Creek on Aug. 23, 1972.

She was riding her bicycle from her home on Winesap Road in Bothell to a stable on Strumme Road, where she was planning to ride her horse. She was last seen about 5 p.m. riding up a hill on Penny Creek Road, which is now called Mill Creek Road.

Two people found her body about 30 minutes later in the woods.

Detectives believe Miller was living in Edmonds at the time of the murder, about five miles from where Loomis' body was found. However, Miller didn't know Loomis prior to the day she was murdered, according to Palmer.

Investigators identified Miller through genetic genealogy, which uses DNA testing in combination with traditional genealogical methods to determine a relationship between a person and their relatives.

In 2008, detectives sent DNA samples from the crime scene to a lab for testing. A partial DNA profile was found on a semen sample on Loomis' boot and was uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database. However, there wasn't ever a hit on the sample.

Fast forward to July 2018, and investigators sent the sample to Parabon NanoLabs for analysis. In August, detectives received the results, which named possible relatives of the suspect. Investigators then worked with a genetic genealogist, who built a family tree and helped identify a possible suspect.

"This is where Terrence Miller's name first came to our attention," Palmer said.

Detectives trailed Miller to a casino where they collected a used coffee cup that Miller discarded. The DNA on the cup matched the semen sample from the crime scene.

This is the second arrest in a Snohomish County cold murder case that has been aided using genetic genealogy.

"It definitely gives us an advantage in coming up with suspect profiles in ways that we don’t have another method to do," Palmer said.

Loomis' case is one of many the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit is working to solve. However, it is the department's oldest cold case.

If the public has any information about Loomis' murder or Miller, including any guns he owned, where he worked, what car he drove, and if he ever owned a horse bridle, they are urged to contact the sheriff's office at (425) 388-3845.