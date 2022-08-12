Arizonans react to release of Brittney Griner

ARIZONA, USA — Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was on a plane headed to Phoenix early Thursday morning after being imprisoned in a Russian penal colony, President Biden said.
Russia freed the WNBA in a high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, officials said.
“She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home," Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner's wife, Cherelle, and administration officials.
Numerous Arizona politicians reacted on social media to the news of Griner's release. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:
The Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns issued a statement Thursday morning.
Arizona political figures were also quick to share their support.
Sen. Mark Kelly
Rep. Ruben Gallego
Arizona House Democrats
Arizona Democratic Party
Those in the Arizona sports community also acknowledged Griner's return.
Chris Paul
Arizona Cardinals
We will continue to share the messages as they come in.
