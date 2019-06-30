TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people from Mesa, Ariz., were indicted this weekend on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Felipe Penuelas-Rodriguez, 50, and Reyna Trejo, 30, were were arrested in Toledo on June 6 with approximately 2.2 pounds of fentanyl and 2,100 blue pills that tested positive for the drug, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This indictment is another example of our commitment to remove this poison – and those who sell it – from the streets of Toledo” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. “This case highlights one of the many inherent dangers of street drugs – that users often are not be buying what they think they are. If this seizure had hit the streets, there would have, no doubt, been an increase in overdoses, and likely overdose deaths, in our community.”

The drugs that were found with the men are sufficient to kill thousands of people, according to U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

“The fentanyl pills stamped to look like prescription painkillers are another reminder that there are no safe drugs available on the street,” he said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Toledo Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Weldon.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Defendants are entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.