Anheuser-Busch is sending three truckloads of water – more than 150,000 cans – Missouri and Oklahoma after devastating floods ravaged the states, the company said in a press release Monday.

The drinking water will be delivered to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partners, County Distributing in Sedalia, MO and A&B Distributors Inc. in Muskogee, OK, who will work with the American Red Cross to distribute it locally.

The donations will be transported from Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville, Georgia brewery, which periodically stops beer production to can drinking water in case of natural disasters.

“For over 30 years, we have worked with the American Red Cross to provide emergency drinking water to our neighbors during times of need,” said Bill Bradley, Vice President of Community Affairs at Anheuser-Busch.

The company has provided more than 80 million cans of water in the U.S. to regions affected by natural disasters since its emergency drinking water program started in 1988.

