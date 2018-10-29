LOUISVILLE, Ky. — She flipped through television channels and radio stations, scanning from conservative to liberal media, searching for any sign that the polarized nation had finally reached its tipping point.

For days, Elisa Karem Parker had been seeing updates in the news: A pipe bomb sent to liberal political donor George Soros. One delivered to CNN. More to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent political figures villainized by those on the right — a bizarre plot unfolding just ahead of the midterm election that will decide which party controls Congress.

"It's like our country is becoming 'The Hunger Games,'" Parker, who considers herself squarely in the middle of the political divide, told her husband and teenage son over dinner.

As authorities intercepted more than a dozen pipe bombs addressed to President Donald Trump's most ardent critics — and then, on Saturday, as news broke of yet another mass shooting in America — political scientists and ordinary citizens observed again that rabid partisanship had devolved to the point of acts of violent extremism. Many wonder whether this latest spasm might be the moment that the nation collectively considers how poisonous the political culture has become and decides to turn the other way.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
01 / 16
People gather for a vigil in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania on October 27, 2018, to remember those that died in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting earlier in the day.
02 / 16
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
03 / 16
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
04 / 16
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
05 / 16
From left Cody Murphy, 17 Sabrina Weihrauch, and Amanda Godley, left, all of Pittsburgh, hug after an active shooter situation at Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Multiple casualties have been reported at the synagogue.
06 / 16
A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life Congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburg synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
07 / 16
Michael Eisenberg, right, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone a few blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
08 / 16
Rabbi Chuck Diamond, who is a former Rabbi at Tree of Life Synagogue, is interviewed several blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
09 / 16
A crowd of media wait in the street two blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including three police officers.
10 / 16
Michael Eisenberg, rear, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone as his wife Laurie waits a few blocks from Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
11 / 16
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
12 / 16
Police respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
13 / 16
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
14 / 16
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
15 / 16
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
16 / 16
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.

"If this isn't it, I'd hate to think about what it will take," said Parker as she cast her ballot in early voting last week in Louisville, Kentucky.

The mail-bomb plot is merely the latest in a series of stunning attacks to test how much political animosity Americans are willing to accept: the shooting of a Republican congressman at a baseball practice , the white supremacist rally that turned deadly in Virginia, the recent ricin scare-letters mailed to Trump and other top members of his administration.

On Friday, authorities arrested a suspect in the bomb probe — a 56-year-old registered Republican and Trump enthusiast who "appears to be a partisan," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said when asked about motive. By then, politicians and talking heads had already backed into the usual corners. Both parties blamed the other, and the president called for unity, then again described liberals and the media as villains. The hope Parker had that this might be a turning point faded.

Then came the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that claimed 11 lives, an attack likely to cause ugly partisan debates over gun control, hate speech and more.

"I just can't believe the kind of violence that we're experiencing in our country," Pittsburgh resident Cindy Jennings said at a vigil for those targeted at the Tree of Life Synagogue. "I feel like the leadership in our country right now is just encouraging violence, and I wish that that would stop."

The volatile tribalism now so ingrained in American life will eventually right itself, says Robb Willer, a sociology professor at Stanford University, but not until the public decides it's had enough and stops rewarding politicians who use incendiary language and demonize the other side. It's impossible to guess, he notes, how much damage will be done in the meantime.

"That is the question of our time: Are we going to choose to continue the war, or are we going to choose peace? And we don't know yet what the answer to that will be, because while a majority of Americans are fed up with the extremity of our political divisions, it does feel like we're stuck here," Willer says. "It will get worse before it gets better."

Animosity between parties has been growing for decades now, to the point that studies show Republicans and Democrats don't want to date one another, don't want their children to marry one another and don't want to live in the same neighborhoods at a rate unprecedented in modern America. At the same time, politicians began using increasingly apocalyptic language. Willer says those two forces — the splintering of society along party lines and the ascent of vitriolic campaigning — merged to create a breeding ground for violence.

PHOTOS: Suspicious packages sent to Democrats, CNN, Robert De Niro
01 / 29
Police tape cordons off a post office in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official said suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington and were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
02 / 29
Members of the Miami-Dade County Bomb Squad walk outside a postal facility, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Opa-locka, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
03 / 29
New York City police officers clear the scene after a report of a possible suspicious package was called in at the Time Warner Center Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. The NYPD had said it had evaluated the packages "as a precaution" on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
04 / 29
A police officer and dog are shown outside a postal facility, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Opa-Locka, Fla. Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of the president. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
05 / 29
A Postal Police car is parked outside a postal facility, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Opa-Locka, Fla. Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of the president. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
06 / 29
A member of the Miami-Dade County Bomb Squad is shown outside a postal facility, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Opa-Locka, Fla. Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of the president. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
07 / 29
New York City police officers stand by the scene after a report of a possible suspicious package was called in at the Time Warner Center Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. Normal activity resumed at the building shortly after police cleared the scene. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
08 / 29
New York City police officers, and members of the bomb squad, clear the scene after a report of a possible suspicious package was called in at the Time Warner Center Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
09 / 29
A member of the New York National Guard, center, watches as commuters walk through the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. A series of pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton has deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
10 / 29
This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo shows the United States Postal Service Delaware Processing and Distribution center in New Castle, Del., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official says a package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden appears similar to packages containing bombs sent to prominent Democrats and has been intercepted at a Delaware mail facility. The FBI confirms there is law enforcement activity at the U.S. mail facility. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
11 / 29
CNN national correspondent Miguel Marquez reports from outside the offices of the Tribeca Film Center, in New York, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A New York City police bomb squad recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert DeNiro. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
12 / 29
Police are standing watch near a building associated with Robert DeNiro, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York after reports of a suspicious package. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
13 / 29
Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
14 / 29
A sign marks the exterior of a U.S. Postal Service facility in Los Angeles where an explosive package addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters was found Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the package appears similar to bomb-containing packages that were addressed to the California congresswoman's Washington, D.C. office and to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and other prominent Democrats. The packages were intercepted before reaching the targets. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)
15 / 29
Mayor Bill de Blasio looks on as Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks during a news conference after NYPD personnel removed an explosive device from Time Warner Center Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
16 / 29
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
17 / 29
Detectives put up police lines after NYPD personnel removed an explosive device from Time Warner Center Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
18 / 29
Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton speaks on behalf of congressional hopeful Donna Shalala during a campaign stop at the Coral Gables Woman's Club, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in Coral Gables, Fla. Clinton expressed her gratitude for law enforcement after a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service at her home in Chappaqua. N.Y. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP)
19 / 29
Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it intercepted a bomb that was addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
20 / 29
The San Diego Fire Rescue department bomb squad looks over a suspicious package in downtown San Diego, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. San Diego police say boxes left outside a downtown building that prompted its evacuation had nothing suspicious inside them. (John Gibbins /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
21 / 29
A Broward County Sheriff's bomb defusing robot is sent into the Sunrise Utility Administrative Center in Sunrise, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, after a suspicious package was discovered in the building where Congresswoman Deborah Wasserman Schultz's office is located. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
22 / 29
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service uses his dog to search a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
23 / 29
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service uses his dog to search a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
24 / 29
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service sits in his car as news media work at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
25 / 29
A U.S. Postal Service mail box is seen at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
26 / 29
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
27 / 29
News media work at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
28 / 29
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
29 / 29
FILE - This May 25, 2016 file photo shows the home of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Washington. The Secret Service says a package identified as 'potential explosive device' was sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"It was simmering," says Parker. "It's like the gas burner was on, then Trump lit the fire."

The president vaulted to political prominence by promoting the racist and false conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the United States, launched his presidential campaign by calling Mexicans rapists and murderers, and routinely describes his enemies, including the intended recipients of the pipe bombs, as "evil," ''dangerous," ''the enemy of the American people."

"That let loose a period of incivility, which is too mild a word; it's potentially explosive anger that can turn into violence," says Bob Shrum, a former Democratic strategist who last month started the Center for the Political Future, a program at the University of Southern California designed to restore sanity and bipartisanship in politics.

He's watched with frustration as some liberal politicians respond to Trump's presidency by imitating his divisive style. He describes it as a "cold civil war," where people consider those who disagree with them bad, un-American — their enemy.

"Is there a tipping point? I don't know," he says. "I do believe we're in a dangerous moment, unlike anything I've seen in my lifetime, and I'm 75 years old."

There is little evidence the tide will turn soon.

Moderates are becoming increasingly rare in Washington, D.C., and Republicans willing to criticize Trump's rhetoric, such as Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, are not running for re-election.

"You don't really have those reasonable voices kind of trying to bring everybody together," says Tom Freeman, a Republican attorney in Lincoln, Nebraska. "It's just kind of round and round we go, and the sides just get more and more extreme, and you don't have that rational leader in the crowd saying, 'Hey, let's dial it back.' The sad thing is, if you did have that person, I don't know that anyone would listen to them."

The polarization is bleeding into everyday Americans' personal lives.

Robert Major, a 51-year-old electrician and Republican from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, says he once moved because his landlord, a liberal, screamed at him for watching conservative news channels.

Meeka Grayer, a 38-year-old radio talk show host and Democrat from Omaha, Nebraska, lost friends over the divide. One conservative friend posted on Facebook about the migrant caravan heading toward the United States from Central America, parroting the president's vilification of the group. Grayer objected and was attacked for her comments, prompting her to block her friend.

Though on opposite sides politically, Grayer and Major agree: The political climate is toxic and tiresome, but they have little confidence it will change because it's too useful to politicians who want to stay in power.

"I think it's time for the little guy to take control, but will that happen?" says Randy Wick, a 68-year-old Republican in Bloomingdale, Illinois, who blames Republicans, Democrats and the media for the division. "It seems like a good ol' boys club up there in Washington. It's all about money."

Willer, the Stanford sociologist, says the absence of political leaders brave enough to try to steer the country onto a better path means it will be left up to voters to break the cycle. Until then, the divisions will only get deeper.

Some already casting votes for the Nov. 6 midterm election say they hope the system can self-correct. The future of the nation, the very concept of democracy, is at stake.

"America is resilient; we find a way even in our darkest days," 36-year-old Cordell Lawrence said as he voted last week in Louisville. Lawrence described himself only as a moderate, preferring not to make public what party he leans to because he worries that could hinder personal and professional relationships.

"Maybe we have to hit rock bottom before we find how to get back up," he said. "We're probably pretty close to rock bottom today. At least I hope we are."

___

Galofaro reported from Louisville, Kentucky. Beck reported from Omaha, Nebraska. Also contributing were AP writers Martha Irvine in Bloomingdale, Illinois; Ellis Rua in Coral Gables, Florida; Nicholas Riccardi in Denver; and Hannah Grabenstein in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.