Who won big at the 2018 American Music Awardss, honoring the best artists? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees:
Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Imagine Dragons
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Khalid
- Dua Lipa
- XXXTENTACION
Collaboration of the Year
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
- Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
Tour of the Year
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
- U2
Favorite Music Video
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
- Drake "God’s Plan"
Favorite Social Artist
- BTS
- Cardi B
- Ariana Grande
- Demi Lovato
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
- Drake "Scorpion"
- Ed Sheeran "÷ (Divide)"
- Taylor Swift "reputation"
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Drake "God’s Plan"
- Ed Sheeran "Perfect"
Favorite Male Artist - Country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist - Country
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group - Country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LANCO
Favorite Album - Country
- Kane Brown "Kane Brown"
- Luke Combs "This One’s For You"
- Thomas Rhett "Life Changes"
Favorite Song - Country
- Kane Brown "Heaven"
- Dan + Shay "Tequila"
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Post Malone
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake "Scorpion"
- Lil Uzi Vert "Luv Is Rage 2"
- Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
- Drake "God’s Plan"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
- Khalid
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
- Ella Mai
- Rihanna
- SZA
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
- Khalid "American Teen"
- SZA "CTRL"
- XXXTENTACION "17"
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
- Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
- Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"
- Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
- Shawn Mendes
- P!NK
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist - Latin
- J Balvin
- Daddy Yankee
- Ozuna
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
- Lauren Daigle
- MercyMe
- Zach Williams
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
- The Chainsmokers
- Marshmello
- Zedd
Favorite Soundtrack
- "Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By"
- "The Greatest Showman"
- "The Fate of the Furious: The Album"