ROSWELL, N.M. — Police issued an Amber Alert in New Mexico for a 3-year-old boy who is believed to be in danger.

Osiel Ernesto-Rico, 3, is missing from Roswell. His mother was found dead and police believe the circumstances are suspicious.

Osiel is believed to be with his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32. Police believe Osiel is in danger.

Jorge Rico-Ruvira may be driving a 2003 maroon Yukon with a turquoise New Mexico license plate reading MNF321.
They may be driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise New Mexico license plate reading MNF321.

If you see the suspect vehicle, the suspect or the victim, call Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.

Osiel was last seen on Sunday in Roswell. Osiel is 2-foot-6 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jorge Rico-Ruvira is 5-feet-8-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 150 pounds.