NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin, the usually hilarious, always volatile comic actor, was arrested in New York Friday after allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute, police said.

"He's been taken into custody," confirmed NYPD spokesman Sgt. Vincent Marchese to USA TODAY. He's now in the NYPD's 6th Precinct awaiting charges.

Police said Baldwin was arrested about 1:30 p.m. ET, after he allegedly punched a 49-year-old man in a dispute over a parking spot near 10th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Greenwich Village neighborhood, not far from Washington Square Park.

Allegedly, the other guy swooped into a space Baldwin was preparing to park in himself, and he was not pleased. The victim was punched in the face and was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

As TMZ and police reporters in New York blared the news, the NYPD's media office was bombarded with calls.

JUST IN: Alec Baldwin was arrested by @NYPD6Pct after he punched a man over a parking dispute on East 10th Street, per police sources. — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) November 2, 2018

Baldwin, 60, lives on 10th Street near where the altercation occurred, and is often seen around the neighborhood.

Baldwin, an Emmy-winning comic actor who has lately been best known for playing President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," has regularly gotten into scuffles, especially with media photographers, and has been arrested before in New York.

In 2014, he was arrested after bicycling the wrong way on a road and then refusing to present identification to police.

At least twice in 2013, he got into fights with paparazzi on city streets, especially if he perceived them as a threat to his wife, Hilaria, or their newborn. When one photographer followed her into a shop in August 2013, Baldwin grabbed him and locked his arms behind his back, according to pictures of the encounter.

There was shouting, pushing and shoving. The cops were called, they showed up to separate and talk to both, but in the end both decided not to press charges against the other.

Even earlier, in June 2012, Baldwin was accused of punching up photographers outside the city marriage licensing bureau where he and then-fiancée Hilaria Thomas had gone to pick up their paperwork before their marriage.

There was no arrest or charges but Baldwin later tweeted that "a 'photographer' almost hit me in the face with his camera this morning," ending with the hashtag "allpaparazzishouldbewaterboarded."

In Washington, reporters naturally had to know what Trump thought of Baldwin's arrest, minutes after the news broke.

“I wish him luck," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump on Alec Baldwin just now: "I wish him luck" pic.twitter.com/FmZDLQPuNJ — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) November 2, 2018

