Alan Kalter, longtime 'Late Show with David Letterman' announcer, dies at 78

In a tribute to his longtime "Late Show" announcer, David Letterman said that Kalter was the best announcer in TV and "enthusiastically did it all."

WASHINGTON — Alan Kalter, who was the announcer for most of David Letterman's late night tenure on CBS, has died. He was 78.

Kalter died at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut, surrounded by his wife Peggy and his two daughters, Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El confirmed to Variety and Fox News. Kalter's wife told The Hollywood Reporter he died on Monday.

Kalter, nicknamed "Big Red," took over as Letterman's announcer on the "Late Show with David Letterman" in September 1995 and remained with the show through its finale in May 2015.

In a statement to Variety, Letterman said that no matter what else happened on their show, they always knew they "had the best announcer in television."

“Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories,” Letterman told Variety.

Throughout the years, Kalter would also routinely appear in scripted segments on the show including "Alan Kalter's Celebrity Interview."