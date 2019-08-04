Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour" continued its winning streak: It won album of the year at the Grammys and repeated the win at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

Musgraves said she had "some of the greatest memories of my entire life" while recording the album. She also thanked her sister, who was sitting in the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, for designing her album covers.

Musgraves' critically acclaimed "Golden Hour" won four Grammys, including album of the year and best country album. However, she didn't score a nomination for the top prize at the ACMs — entertainer of the year.

Instead, men make up the nominees exclusively for a second straight year with Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, who has held the title since 2015.

Musgraves was the sole female artist in the album of the year category.

Bebe Rexha was the only woman competing for song of the year thanks to the record-setting hit "Meant to Be," featuring Florida Georgia Line, while Maddie & Tae is the sole female act up for duo of the year.

But both honors, along with single of the year, went to Dan + Shay.

"I think somebody got the cards mixed up tonight," Dan Smyers said onstage. "This is all incredible. We are all winners tonight."

Check out the rest of the winners (in bold) and nominees:

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban - WINNER

Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves - WINNER 
Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett - WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay - WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Locash
Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER

New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde – WINNER
Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs – WINNER
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
Lanco – WINNER
Runaway June

Album of the Year
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves - WINNER 
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year
“Down to the Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay - WINNER 

Song of the Year
“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay - WINNER
“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Burn Out,” Midland
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson – WINNER
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally – WINNER
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne – WINNER
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

