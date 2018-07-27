LODI, Calif. - The Lodi Police Department recently started accepting applications for an officer trainee position and one young Zootopia fan, by the name of Emily, decided to throw her hat in the ring.

Emily submitted her application, and we have to say, her qualifications are pretty impressive.

Under skills Emily writes:

"I am a fast runner. I think on my feet. I follow the rules. I like to catch all the robbers. I have a Snoopy K-9 doggy. I can blow my whistle very loud and shout "Stop in the name of the law!"'

As for experience, Emily has exactly what you need, her resume states that she has watched Zootopia at least 100 times and she always takes on the role of Judy Hopps in the nearly 2 years she has been playing Cops and Robbers at home, the park and school.

Lodi Police

You may be saying, experience is important but what about education? Well, Emily has that covered as well.

"I have learned all my letters and numbers. I know how to spell stop."

According to a Facebook post from Lodi Police, while Emily has some serious skills she is a tad too young for the job. However, the department says they plan on holding on to her application until she is old enough for the academy.

© 2018 KXTV