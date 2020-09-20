Emmy Awards live updates: Full list of the winners

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards from the the Staples Center in Los Angeles while nominees join the show remotely from their homes.

The 72nd Emmy Awards air Sunday night and will recognize the best in primetime TV, focusing on programs released between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the award show is presented this year. It will be mostly virtual and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center in Los Angeles while nominees join the show remotely from their homes.

The show will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

This year's nominees include a record number of Black actors and other artists at a moment of racial reckoning. And a dizzying array of TV platforms are jockeying for honors, including streaming services that weren’t around to compete in the last Emmys.

Here's the full list of 72nd Emmy Awards Nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" -- HBO

"Dead To Me" -- NETFLIX

"Insecure" -- HBO

WINNER: "Schitt's Creek" -- POP TV

"The Good Place" -- NBC

"The Kominsky Method" -- NETFLIX

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- PRIME VIDEO

"What We Do In The Shadows" -- FX NETWORKS

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Anthony Anderson ("black-ish")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

WINNER -- Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish")

Christina Applegate ("Dead To Me")

Linda Cardellini ("Dead To Me")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

WINNER -- Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Andre Braugher ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine")

Mahershala Ali ("Ramy")

Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")

WINNER -- Daniel Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place")

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Sterling K. Brown ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

Yvonne Orji ("Insecure")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Cecily Strong ("Saturday Night Live")

WINNER -- Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek")

D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place")

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Fred Willard ("Modern Family")

Dev Patel ("Modern Love")

WINNER -- Eddie Murphy ("Saturday Night Live")

Brad Pitt ("Saturday Night Live")

Adam Driver ("Saturday Night Live")

Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Angela Bassett ("A Black Lady Sketch Show")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Saturday Night Live")

Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live")

WINNER-- Maya Rudolph ("The Good Place")

Wanda Sykes ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Bette Midler ("The Politician")

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Gail Mancuso ("Modern Family")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

WINNER -- Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Matt Shakman ("The Great")

Amy Sherman-Palladino ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Daniel Palladino ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

James Burrows ("Will & Grace")

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

WINNER -- Daniel Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

David West Read ("Schitt's Creek")

Michael Schur ("The Good Place")

Tony McNamara ("The Great")

Paul Simms ("What We Do In The Shadows")

Stefani Robinson ("What We Do In The Shadows")

Chris Marcil ("What We Do In The Shadows")

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" -- AMC

"Killing Eve" -- BBC America

"Ozark" -- NETFLIX

"Stranger Things" -- NETFLIX

"Succession" -- HBO

"The Crown" -- NETFLIX

"The Handmaid's Tale" -- HULU

"The Mandalorian" -- DISNEY+

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Steve Carell ("The Morning Show")

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")

Nicholas Braun ("Succession")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession")

Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")

Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies")

Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Sarah Snook ("Succession")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Andrew Scott ("Black Mirror")

James Cromwell ("Succession")

Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian")

Martin Short ("The Morning Show")

Jason Bateman ("The Outsider")

WINNER -- Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us")

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Cicely Tyson ("How To Get Away With Murder")

Laverne Cox ("Orange Is The New Black")

WINNER -- Cherry Jones ("Succession")

Harriet Walter ("Succession")

Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Phylicia Rashad ("This Is Us")

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Lesli Linka Glatter ("Homeland")

Alik Sakharov ("Ozak")

Ben Semanoff ("Ozark")

Andrij Parekh ("Succession")

Mark Mylod ("Succession")

Benjamin Caron ("The Crown")

Jessica Hobbs ("The Crown")

Mimi Leder ("The Morning Show")

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Lynn Shelton ("Little Fires Everywhere")

Lenny Abrahamson ("Normal People")

WINNER -- Maria Schrader ("Unorthodox")

Nicole Kassell ("Watchmen")

Steph Green ("Watchmen")

Stephen Williams ("Watchmen")

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Hugh Jackman ("Bad Education")

Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood")

WINNER -- Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")

Paul Mescal ("Normal People")

Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen")

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere")

Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")

Octavia Spencer ("Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker")

Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")

WINNER -- Regina King ("Watchmen")

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Dylan McDermott ("Hollywood")

Jim Parsons ("Hollywood")

Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend")

Louis Gossett Jr. ("Watchmen")

WINNER -- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen")

Jovan Adepo ("Watchmen")

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Holland Taylor ("Hollywood")

Uzo Aduba ("Mrs. America")

Margo Martindale("Mrs. America")

Tracey Ullman ("Mrs. America")

Toni Collette ("Unbelievable")

Jean Smart ("Watchmen")

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

WINNER -- Greg Whiteley ("Cheer")

Rich Kim ("LEGO Masters")

Hisham Abed ("Queer Eye")

Nick Murray ("RuPaul's Drag Race")

Ariel Boles ("Top Chef")

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Dime Davis ("A Black Lady Sketch Show")

Christopher Werner ("Last Week Tonight With John Oliver")

WINNER -- Don Roy King ("Saturday Night Live")

David Paul Meyer ("The Daily Show With Trevor Noah")

Jim Hoskinson ("The Late Show With Stephen Colbert")

Linda Mendoza ("Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready")

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

WINNER -- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"