ST. LOUIS – What some may call the ‘luckiest baby alive,’ perhaps just got even ‘luckier.’

Rachel Langford gave birth to J’Aime Brown on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. Brown weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, too.

7-Eleven announced it’ll give Brown $7,111 for a college fund, according to USA Today.

‘No other way to celebrate a one-in-a-million 7-Eleven baby! Welcome to the world, J’aime Brown! She truly is our #LadyLucky 💕✨’ 7-Eleven said on Twitter.

J’Amie’s parents, Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown are both from St. Louis.