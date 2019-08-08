SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 33-year-old male Hispanic suspect from Garden Grove is in custody Wednesday night in the stabbings of six people, four of whom died, in Garden Grove and Santa Ana, according to Garden Grove police.

Police say all four people killed in tonight's stabbing spree in Garden Grove and Santa Ana were male Hispanics.



Police said he had no apparent connection to any of the victims. Two people were killed at an apartment complex in Garden Grove, one at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, and one at a Subway restaurant in Santa Ana. Two other people were also stabbed in a crime spree that also targeted an insurance company.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, but they are still investigating multiple crime sprees.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.