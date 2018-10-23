A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Tuesday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Turkey says Jamal Khashoggi 'ferociously murdered' by Saudi Arabian hit squad

Any repercussions for the Saudis?

Can a psychic predict the winning lottery numbers?

Caviar wishes and lotto number dreams.

NYPD pulls nearly 3,000 body cameras after one explodes

Holy exploding body cams in Gotham.

15,000 gallons of city sewage spill into Mesa home

#yuck

RIP Todd Bol, Inventor of ‘Little Free Libraries’

Proof that a little idea can change the world.

