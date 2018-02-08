A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Thursday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Carr Fire now 6th most destructive in California history. More than 1,000 homes gone

Fire season is harsh in California this year.

TSA considering eliminating screening at smaller airports

This seems like an unsafe plan.

Pope Francis changes church's teaching on the death penalty

"Inadmissible" because it "attacks" the inherent dignity of all humans.

Grieving father warns other parents after baby dies of herpes

Parents Hiring Fortnite Coaches to Improve Play, Help Children Level Up

I asked my parents for a Yars’ Revenge coach but they said no.

Bonus Month in Space Pictures:

Dust storm shrouds Mars and "blood moon" wows

