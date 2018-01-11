A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Thursday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Trump: Number of troops sent to border could reach 15,000

It’s like a caravan of troops heading to the border.

"All we want is our vote": Native Americans fight fallout of North Dakota’s voter ID law

Apparently the best way to combat nonexistent voter fraud is to disenfranchise 5000 voters. Way to go North Dakota.

These 8 retailers can't afford a disappointing 2018 holiday shopping season

Using your spending money to decide who will be voted out of the mall.

Even Classical Music Is Getting Faster These Days

Ain’t nobody got time for that.

Family-owned Phoenix costume store celebrates last Halloween

Goodbye Easley’s. Thanks for all the fun times.