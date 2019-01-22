We are taking a look at a few of the trending stories from around the internet. The list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
Shutdown day 32: Trump's proposal to break budget deadlock falls flat
Will anybody step up to make a deal?
Christian wedding artists prepare for AZ Supreme Court hearing Tuesday
Will the court decide if the customer is always right?
Doctor behind gene-edited babies acted on his own, China says
Beware the eugenics wars.
Here's why you can't tickle yourself
The brain knows.
Oscar nominations: 5 key storylines ahead of Tuesday's announcements
You get a nom and you get a nom and no nom for you.