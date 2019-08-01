Here are a few links to some of the trending stories from around the internet. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
Trump sets Tuesday night speech, plans to visit southern border
Shutdown now at 18 days.
With government shutdown threatening paychecks, more TSA agents calling out sick
All the power to all the people.
Hacienda Healthcare CEO resigns after woman in vegetative state gives birth at Phoenix care facility
Here's what happened when an Alaskan city took fluoride out of their drinking water
Spoiler Alert: Cavities went up 63%.
It's possible the sun could be flung out of the Milky Way just 1 billion years from now
We just got like a billion years to get our act together people.