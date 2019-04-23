Here's a look at five trending articles from across the internet on Tuesday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Start saving now you Gen Xers.

Social Security won't be able to pay full benefits by 2035, trustees say

Box Office: Worst Easter Weekend in Over a Decade

Everyone is saving up for Avengers Endgame

‘Avengers: Endgame’ First Reactions: ‘Most Emotional, Most Epic MCU Film’

The Bees of Notre-Dame should be the next big Disney movie.

Bees living on Notre-Dame cathedral roof survive blaze

R.I.P. Charlie

Charlie, oldest southern sea otter at any zoo or aquarium, dies at 22

Wakey wakey… eggs and bakey!!!

Eating breakfast? Skipping a morning meal has higher risk of heart-related death, study says

Bonus list of the day

The 50 Best Music Documentaries of All Time