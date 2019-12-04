Take a look at five of the important and interesting stories around the internet on Friday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
Angels in the Outfield.
D-backs fan who recently lost dad catches walk-off home run ball on 21st birthday
Cost-benefit analysis still tips towards a college education.
New tuition, fees at Arizona's state public universities
Super cute.
A 3D-Printed Press Brings Printmaking to the People
Phoenix is the big winner with rents up 6.7%.
Apartment rents climbing, and poised to go higher
Returning to earth should return you to pre-flight status.
Tests on Astronaut and Twin Brother Highlight Spaceflight's Human Impact