Here's a look at five trending stories from around the internet on Wednesday.
This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
The Young Left’s Anti-Capitalist Manifesto
Talking about the young folks…
Study: Uber and Lyft Caused U.S. Transit Decline
Disruptive tech changing the way people commute.
L.A. may charge drivers by the mile, adding freeway tolls to cut congestion
Traffic Traffic everywhere.
Thousands of Migrating Birds Found Dead at Salton Sea
Bacteria to blame.
Let’s Talk About the Oscar Nominations
The noms are in. So are the nom opinions.