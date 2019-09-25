Take a look at five of the important and interesting stories from across the internet on Wednesday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.



NHL star Auston Matthews responds to Scottsdale disorderly conduct allegation

Your athlete behaving badly story of the day.

Sweetheart Swindler: How a Gilbert mother allegedly scammed an elderly man out of hundreds of thousands of dollars

Your scammers are everywhere story of the day.

Look no further than the Florida Keys to see how climate change causes mass migration

“Time may change me… but I can’t change time.” – David Bowie

Earth Could Be a Lens for a Revolutionary Space Telescope

Holy giant space telescope Batman.

We've Been Fighting The Vaping Crisis Since 1937

That’s a lot of vaping.